60.4 mbbl oil imported, 21.8 mbbl produced in eight months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has imported 60.4 million barrel (mbbl) crude oil and produced 21.8 mbbl oil locally during eight months of the current fiscal year from July to February to meet ever-growing energy needs of the country. "During Jul-Feb 2017-18, the country imported 60.4 million barrels of crude oil, while it locally extracted 21.8 million barrels oil," official sources told APP. Answering a question, they informed that the annual consumption of petroleum products in the country was around 26 million tons during the last fiscal year. They said the indigenous crude oil met only 15 percent of the country's total requirements, while 85 percent requirements were met through imports in the shape of crude oil and refined petroleum products. "The indigenous and imported crude is refined by six major and two small refineries," they added. They said the government was making efforts to bring improvement in existing refineries as well as attracting foreign investment in the sector.

Recently, the sources said, Byco Oil Pakistan Limited (Byco) had established an oil refinery at Hub, Balochistan, with refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day (5 million tons per annum) at a cost of US$ 400 million.

They said Byco had also installed Single Buoy Mooring (SBM) facility for transportation of imported crude oil and petroleum products from ships to the storage tanks. The capacity of said facility was 12 M. tons per annum.

While, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), they said, had started Euro II (0.05 percent Sulphur HSD), besides it installed an isomerization plant and enhanced the production of motor gasoline.

They said Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) had also installed an isomerization plant in 2016, since its production of motor gasoline had doubled.

They said Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) was implementing a coastal refinery project at Khalifa Point, near Hub, Balochistan, which was a state of the art refinery, having capacity of 250,000 barrel per day (over 11 million tons per annum).

The project's estimated cost is over US$ 5 billion, while 1,811 acres land has been allocated for the purpose. Currently, the PARCO is working on a detailed feasibility study of the project, which is expected to be completed by end of 2023, they added.

ACC to become accrediting body in Pakistan

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has signed a MoU with the ACC to manage certification of global Responsible Care Programme 'RC 14001' within Pakistan. The MoU was signed by Chairman Zubair F Tufail and Secretary General of PCMA, Iqbal Kidwai whereas, on behalf of the ACC, Debra Phillips, Vice President of its Sustainability and Market Outreach Division signed the MoU. Secretary General of PCMA, giving details of the MoU informed here that Responsible Care was the global chemical industry's joint programme for safety of environment and human health, through which the participating national and regional trade associations had agreed to conform to the ICCA Responsible Care Fundamental Features and established timelines for implementation. He told that PCMA joined the global Responsible Care community in 2017 and since its recognition by ICCA's Responsible Care Leadership Group, PCMA had been engaged in developing the set elements of its Responsible Care programme, including a certification model.

He said the current MoU is a major breakthrough in this regard, which has provided the PCMA with an opportunity to work in collaboration with ACC for one complete year to initiate an approved RC14001 accreditation process in Pakistan through the nation's apex accreditation body, Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC).

Kidwai said the MoU had knitted the PCMA and ACC into an agreement for expanding RC 14001 certification opportunities for PCMA within the country, whereas this sort of accreditations earlier were being processed in USA.

He said this arrangement will not only improve performance of the local chemical industry in implementation of the Responsible Care Programme, but will also enhance their knowledge on RC14001 through a supporting RC14001 infrastructure to be created in Pakistan to provide the availability of accreditation services, auditor resources and training opportunities, he added.

It could be noted that PCMA is striving hard to help country's chemical producers achieve the goal defined by the UN's Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management (SAICM), which is meant to ensure that by the year 2020, the Chemicals are used and produced by minimizing the significant adverse effect on human health and environment. The ICCA had expressed deep satisfaction over efforts of PCMA for introducing the safety measures in Pakistan in line with ICCA's Charter.

Pakistan becomes tourist destination

ISLAMABAD (APP): The improved security situation, upgraded road and communication infrastructure, modern travelling and residential facilities have made Pakistan a preferred tourist destination for the domestic and international tourists. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moinul Haque said this during the inaugural ceremony of special Tourist Information Counter at the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris. The counter is established to facilitate and encourage French tourists visiting Pakistan, said a message received here on Tuesday. In this regard, a website titled "Decouvrez le Pakistan" to promote Pakistan tourism in the French language was also launched on the occasion. He said that the tourist information counter and the website were launched to highlight tourism potential of Pakistan, create bilateral institutional linkages between tour operators of the two countries and provide useful information on tourist sites to the French tourists. The Ambassador encouraged the French tour operators to introduce Pakistan specific tour packages.

in coordination with their Pakistani counterparts to help French tourists and adventure seekers to experience Pakistan's scenic valleys, majestic mountains, marvelous Mughal monuments and archaeological treasures, relish sufi musical traditions and enjoy the legendary hospitality of its people.

A number of French journalists and travelers gave presentations about their visits and experiences in Pakistan.

Paul Gasnier a writer and adventurist and frequent traveler to Pakistan spoke about the scenic places of Gilgit Baltistan, Shendur Festival and ancient cities of Pakistan.

Oriane Zerah, a French photographer shared her experiences of travelling along the mighty river Indus in pursuit of her photographic project in Pakistan.

David Sermiento-Castillo, a French archaeologist and historian apprised the audience about archaeological treasures of Pakistan.

Michel Galenine spoke about the Mongol monuments and cultural & heritage diversity of Pakistan.

Alix Philippon a French scholar who is associated with Pakistan for the last 20 years dwelled upon the soufi traditions and shared her experiences in Pakistan.

A documentary was also screened depicting Pakistan's rich cultural and historical heritage. Touristic brochures especially printed in French language were also distributed to the participants.

Provincial skill competitions held

LAHORE (PR): Provincial Skill Competitions, organized by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), were held in Lahore. A large number of industrialists, office holders of different Chamber of Commerce & Industries of the Punjab, head of institutes of technical training institutes and large number of youth took part in the ceremony. The industry-based entrepreneurs described the contestants' competitions as a right step towards the right direction. "The Pakistani industry needs skilled people," said a prominent industrialist, Abdul Razaq Dawood. He appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC and said "sooner we will not only fulfill the demand of skilled force of Pakistani Industry but will also send skilled workforce to abroad to earn foreign exchange in near future". Zufiqar Ahmad Cheema, head of NAVTTC, said that the skill is a magic that will shatter our society with beauty and prosperity, the skill is a light that will end the poverty of the country.