Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized a workshop here on Tuesday on concept of Halal and Tayyab. The speakers addressing the participants said Pakistan has a great potential for Halal food trade and it will also strengthen the economy of Pakistan. They emphasized on the concerted efforts, laws and strategies for the development of Halal industry. They also recommended the universities to introduce Halal and Tayyab course into the curriculum. The workshop was organized by PMAS-AAUR Institute of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IFNS) in collaboration with Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA) Pakistan with an aim to promote Halal food and raise awareness in the society regarding Halal and Tayyab. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza was the chief guest while Prof Dr Javaid Aziz Awan, Country Director, IFANCA, Prof Dr Tahir Zahoor Director General, National Institute of Food Science and Technology University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Mufti Syed Fazal-ur-Reheem Shariah Advisor IFANCA, Dr Sakhawat Ali Member Science PCSIR, Prof Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, PMAS-AAUR, Dean Agriculture Faculty, Prof Dr Asif Ahmad, PMAS-AAUR, IFNS Director, Dr Anwar Ahmad and Dr Rai Aamir were present on the occasion. Prof Dr Sarwat said Pakistan is the leading Muslim country and it is astonishing that its share in global Halal food is just 0.5 percent. He said Halal industry operates many sectors including food, clothing, finance and tourism. The global Halal economy was valued $3.2 trillion in 2012 and this sector is forecasted to double to $6.4 trillion by the year 2018. He said this tremendous growth is a combination of demand and supply factors of halal products and services. The speakers delivered lectures on the topics including fundamentals of Halal Food, the Quran and Food, Shariah issues in halal foods, Assurance of Tayyab from Food Safety Perspective in Food sector, Halal and Tayyab in Islam, benefits of halal certification and its value to the food industries and the need for halal awareness education. The speakers further shared their views and valuable research on the different aspects of concept of halal and tayyab and the measures required to be adopted to promote the trade of Halal food and non-food products.