VIENNA:- Former California Governor Schwarzenegger urged US President Donald Trump to join action to support renewable energy, at a summit on climate change in the Austrian capital Vienna Tuesday. “To those of you who resist because you can’t imagine success without fossil fuels, we ask you to join us, every one, also you President Trump - join us,” said Schwarzenegger, prompting applause from the audience gathered for the Austrian World Summit. The summit is organised by Schwarzenegger’s R20 climate NGO and has brought together business and political leaders, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as climate change experts and activists.