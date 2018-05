Share:

In 2013 the PMLN government was formed in Pakistan, and MoUs were signed between China and Pakistan for development projects of worth $56 billion in Pakistan. But a plan was made to spread anarchy in the country and long sit-ins were launched in the capital. The only intention was to derail the sitting government in order to snatch the credit of these development projects.

OBAIDULLAH JAVAID,

Karachi, April 20.