islamabad-The declaration of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan in 1918 made Azerbaijan the first democratic Islamic nation in the world when liberation movement won due to the assistance of Turkey.

This year has been declared as the year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic by the President of Azerbaijan. The ambassador of Democratic republic of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada and his spouse Aynura Alizada hosted a remarkable reception with colour of festivity to mark the 100th anniversary of the national day of their country at a local hotel in Islamabad. Barrister Usman Ibrahim, Federal Minister for Defence Production was the chief guest on the occasion. A large number of guests including Government Officials, Diplomats, civilians, and notables from various walks of life, media representatives and business community joined the Reception. National anthem of both countries was played and a cake was cut to mark the national day .

The arrangements of the reception were very unique and guests not only enjoyed the music, dance and delicious food but were also amazed as the event featured the performance of an Azerbaijan cultural troupe which came all the way from Azerbaijan to spread joy and fun for this particular event. Azerbaijan is emerging as a strong country in the international world. It has been constructing a North-South corridor which will help turn the landlocked country into a transport and logistics hub in the region. On the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Ali Alizada gave a speech in which he congratulated his countrymen, as well as the people of Pakistan because he said, “We always share our grief together and rejoice in our success together”. He said that Azerbaijan has achieved a stable and rapid growth in all fields within the country. “The modern, emerging, stable and peaceful Azerbaijan is now the successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and we are very proud of it”, he added.

On Pakistan and Azerbaijan relations he commented that since the first day of the restoration of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Azerbaijan have maintained their relationship as two brotherly countries and they continue to enjoy longstanding warm and cordial relations.

He further said that both the countries have time tested relations which are based on strategic partnership, confidence, mutual respect and trust. He mentioned that last year the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of Pakistan adopted a resolution to demonstrate solidarity with the Government and People of the Republic of Azerbaijan and condemned the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories by the Armenian armed forces and the genocide perpetrated by Armenia in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly in 1992 against the civilian population. He said that due to excellent relations and the brotherhood between our people and states we have achieved good results in the number of visitors in the last year.

Federal Minister for Defence production Barrister Usman Ibrahim also gave a short speech in which he said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have enjoyed close cordial relations. “There is a need to explore further possibilities of cooperation in various fields,” said the minister. He also highlighted the support of Azerbaijan to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.