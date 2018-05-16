Share:

DUBAI:- A Bahrain court Tuesday sentenced 115 Bahrainis to jail terms ranging from three years to life and stripped them of their nationality for forming an Iran-linked "terrorist" group, the public prosecutor said. A judicial source told AFP the group were all members of Bahrain's Shiite majority. The defendants were found guilty of forming the "Zulfiqar Battalions", which the court said had received training in Iran and Iraq from Iran's Revolutionary Guard with "the intent to commit hostile acts" against Bahrain. –AFP