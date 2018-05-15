Share:

FAISALABAD-Teachers, religious scholars and elders must pay special attention to inculcate ethical and moral values among the people in order to wipe out corruption from the homeland, speakers stressed.

The speakers were addressing a seminar titled 'Anti-Corruption' arranged by UAF and National Accountably Bureau at Iqbal Auditorium.

NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Sajid said that corruption means moral impurity, act of wrongdoings, and misuse of authority for private gains. He added different methods including bribery, embezzlement, and nepotism etc were being used for corruption. He urged the people not to be engaged in any activity which lead to breach of law.

He said corruption was an evil that decreases the productivity and economic growth; increases the price of basic commodity and reduces domestic and foreign investment; deepens the extent of poverty and undermines the legitimacy of state. He said that NAB was aimed to become a credible, effective, efficient, and dynamic anti-corruption organisation to create corruption-free society.

He said that they NAB had the missions to eliminate the corruption through three pronged strategy including enforcement, prevention and awareness.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar said that corruption means not only financial corruption but also lack of commitment in shouldering responsibilities, work, and education etc was also a kind of corruption. He said there was a need to create the awareness among the people to wipe out the menace that eats up the economy and hampers the progress of country. He said that the injection of good ethics would pave the way for obliterating corruption. He added that the university was making efforts to build character of the students so that they could play effective role in the development.