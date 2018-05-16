Share:

KARACHI - Problems of Karachiites have multiplied as major parts of the city are deprived of water, electricity loadshedding is on the rise and crippling traffic jams are being seen on all major thoroughfares, it was learnt on Tuesday.

The K-Electric was carrying out announced and unannounced loadshedding up to 12-hours across the city except some exempted areas. The electricity remained unavailable in the night as well, causing hardships for students as they prepare for their exams. Students were forced to solve their papers in examination halls with no power in this scorching heat. The KE however claimed that loadshedding was being carried out only in defaulter areas. People said the government had miserably failed to address the issues of the mega city that were increasing day by day. A citizen told The Nation that he along with his family had been suffering badly due to unavailability of water and electricity in the scorching heat.

Faraz Ahmed, a student of intermediate, told The Nation that he was facing hardships in preparation for exams because of power breakdowns at night. Similarly, a student of M.Sc Rizawana Ismail complained that she was having so much trouble in completing her studies. A shopkeeper at Zainab Market, Muhammad Iqbal, said that his business has come to a halt owing to power cut as electricity remained unavailable for several hours.

Crippling traffic jams were another issue being faced by the citizens as the government has failed to resolve traffic related issues despite making several signal-free roads, building overhead bridges and under/bypasses. The traffic problem in the city had become immensely irritating and has been increasing day by day as Karachiites witness worst traffic jams daily on several main roads of the city, including MA Jinnah Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Sadar, Lasbela, Golimar, Abdullah Haroon Road, II Chundrigar Road, Teen Hatti Road, Gurumandir Roundabout and other areas. Millions of commuters, including elderly people, women and children, are frustrated due to crippling traffic jams. Thousands of public and private vehicles get stuck due to traffic jams in most parts of the city. People have been forced to waste their valuable time and fuel everyday while trapped in traffic jams. It seems that authorities concerned do not have any responsibility to make this international city free from these horrific jams.

A traffic police official said that traffic problems in the city can be reduced to a certain degree if encroachments along the main roads are removed. Removal of encroachments would help ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Besides, people of Karachi have badly been affected by water scarcity as major part of the city was still deprived of the basic necessity of life. Although the situation was more or less the same in all parts of the metropolis, the District West was said to be the most affected. Many believe that availability of water is not an issue, but its distribution is. Citizens were also irked by the sewerage system, which has collapsed. Sewerage water on the streets and main roads made it very difficult for vehicles and other commuters to pass.