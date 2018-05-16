Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday visited police headquarters in Lahore and acknowledged the use of information technology. He said that the software and mobile phones Apps including “Citizen eye-App” and “Ex-servicemen App” will be a milestone in modern policing.

“This initiative will not only improve coordination between citizens and police but will also help us benefit from the experience of retired police officers,” the IGP said. He said that Lahore Police is pioneer in the use of information technology and the mobile apps and other IT reforms launched in Lahore are being replicated by other provinces.

The police chief stated this while addressing policemen at the offices of Lahore CCPO Lahore on Tuesday. Later, the IGP also visited the Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines. Lahore CCPO Amin Wains, DIG Moin Masood, SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem, and CTO Rai Ejaz Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem briefed the police chief about the two newly-launched Apps where any citizen can share information and file complaints besides sending recommendations to the senior officials. “Citizens can also send pictures and videos to city police through this App that will help identify and arrest criminals,” the SSP explained. Similarly, the “Ex-Servicemen App” is designed to stay in touch with retired policemen in order to utilize their expertise.

The IGP appreciated the working model of Lahore police under the supervision of SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem and said that the Apps would not only help curb crimes but also improve liaison between police and citizens.

Meanwhile, the IGP inaugurated officers’ lounge at the offices of Lahore CCPO. Recently, the lounge was built for the stay of international delegations from Turkey, China, and other countries where they will get foolproof security and other facilities.

The IGP also visited Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and attended the traditional annual lunch (Bara Khana) with policemen.