rawalpindi-City Traffic Police(CTP) Rawalpindi have decided to launch a massive operation against one-wheelers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The orders have been issued to register cases against one-wheelers and impound their motor cycles under Section 99-A. According to Chief Traffic Officer, SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, special squads constituted in this regard would take strict action in accordance with the law against one-wheelers particularly at Murree Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and other important roads of the city.

All the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), sectors in charges and traffic wardens have been directed to take strict action against the violators. CTO appealed to the parents to stop their children from indulging in such life threatening activities.

Meanwhile, a CTP spokesman informed that in order to avert the traffic mess on city roads, CTP has devised a comprehensive traffic plan for Ramazan.

Traffic squads would be deployed at all main intersections of the city whereas a helpline was also set up at the Race Course Traffic Office with the deployment of a special squad. The helpline will work round the clock and will provide help and assistance to all the citizens.

He said that CTP will strive hard and will make effective measures to control one-wheeling and violation of other traffic rules. In view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements have also been made. Parking of vehicles near Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places will not be allowed.

Under the plan, traffic police officers have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles, he added. Traffic Wardens would also take strict action against double and wrong parking which causes traffic jams and creates inconvenience for the road users, he said.