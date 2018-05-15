Share:

islamabad-Chairman Taleem Foundation (TF) Pakistan Dr Zafar Iqbal Qadir on Tuesday said that the organization had planned to introduce an e-school system in five selected government-run girls’ schools of the federal capital to improve their performance by equipping them with innovative ideas and social technologies.

“Initially, the system will be installed in five low-performing schools, aiming to acquaint the students with modern methods and technologies being used in imparting modern and quality education,” he said while talking to APP. The foundation, based in Islamabad, is working for last 29 years in the education sector with innovative ideas for less developed areas as a non-governmental organization.

Elaborating the system, he said, under the e-schooling interactive classrooms with uninterrupted power supply, internet connectivity and video conferencing facility through e-Learning platform would be provided. “The system connects professional teachers at the back-end studio with interactive classrooms for real-time online teaching,” he said.

He informed that the foundation had requested the Federal Directorate of Education to help identify the five schools for launching the project, adding that the system would be introduced soon after getting the school names.”It will bridge the technology gap between students and fast-growing trends of innovative gadgets.”

Answering a question, the chairman said that the project would be launched in collaboration with ‘The Education Consultancy’ (TEC) of Singapore , federal government and United Nation Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).Under the project, he said facilities like Computer Based Testing Services (CBTS) to measure student learning outcomes (SLOs) and Learning Management Systems (LMS) , an online portal containing animated and visual tutorials power point presentations, worksheets and reinforcement sheets, quizzes for formative assessment would be provided.

“It also involves internet connectivity with backup solar power system to ensure live sessions through web-based applications including LMS, CBTS, and biometric attendance,” he added. Currently, he informed that there were eight TF grammar schools, 56 partner schools, 19 TF schools of languages and three vocational and technical institutions working in different parts of the country.

Zubair Shahid, an instructor at University of Trento, Italy who studies at a TF facility, said “I had the opportunity of commencing my educational track from the Asad Memorial Zhob Grammar School. My sense of privilege to be associated with a project of Taaleem Foundation Balochistan, is rooted more in the miles, the TF has covered over the years.” He said quality education was the only way to achieve national development and the TF initiative was in line with the same objective to impart modern education to youth, especially who could not afford expensive gadgets.