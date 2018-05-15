Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - A girl was axed to death by her father along with her paramour after being caught in an objectionable with him at Balanda Qaim on Tuesday. According to Macleod Ganj police, Yaseen suspected that his daughter Sumayya had developed illicit relations with a neighbour namely Javed. Yesterday, he caught them in an objectionable condition in a room of his house. He flew into a rage and axed them to death. The police arrested the accused who had confessed to the crime.