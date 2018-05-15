Share:

Britain is one of the leading development partner’s countries of Pakistan and both are enjoying ‘mostly’ tension free cordial relations by way of enhancing cooperation as well as technical assistance in various sectors.

It is good to note that Britain has now assured Pakistan to work with it to promote it as a safe destination for British investment and that Islamabad will be getting more generous market access in there in post-Brexit period as compared to the access which is available to it currently under GSP Plan regime.

According to the reports, this assurance has been given by British Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg, in a meeting with Commerce Minister Muhammad Pervaiz Malik during Commonwealth Business Forum deliberations in London the other day. The Commerce Minister is currently has visited London for five days from April 15 to 19 representing Pakistan in the Commonwealth Business Forum which is reported to be an integral part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 in progress in London.

The Commerce Minister thanked the British Government for it supporting Pakistan in securing GSP plus status with European Union and asked for a still more closer trade relation in post-Brexit era and invited the Minister of State for Trade Policy to visit Pakistan and also thanked him for his assurance to work with Pakistan more closely to promote it as a safe destination for British investment. The Minister of State agreed in principle to the invitation extended by the Commerce Minister.

The Commerce Minister also attended Asia Leaders Roundtable Conference and Fashion and Trade Event under Commonwealth Business Forum and quite rightly availed the opportunity to highlight the mega change which the great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is bringing about in the infrastructure and energy landscape of the country and making greater contribution in ushering in an era of prosperity and progress for the people to their great appreciation and welcome.

ASMAAR BILAL,

Lahore, April 20.