Share:

Growing Women Leaders Programme concludes

KARACHI (PR): Circle held the closing ceremony for its flagship Growing Women Leaders Programme designed under the Elevate initiative to mobilize CEOs and leaders to commit to gender diversity and grow a pipeline of women leaders.

To date, CEOs of National Foods, United Bank, Unilever, Standard Chartered, Jazz and Mitsubishi Pakistan amongst others are Elevate Champions to build diverse and inclusive organizations where women and men can thrive.

The ceremony took place at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi and was well attended by influential female and male leaders.

BATA participates in Milan Fashion Week

LAHORE (PR): BATA Pakistan team recently participated in a star studded Milan Fashion Week.

Brand Ambassador Maya Ali graced the occasion with exclusive Bata Red Label Collection. Maya endorsed Bata in golden words highlighting the comfort of wearing Bata shoes. Milan Fashion Week is of the most prestigious event in the world of fashion.

The second Bata Fashion Weekend was even more spectacular and stunning than last year. Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan was transformed into the centre of the fashion and design, which offered music performances, fashion shows and consumer-focused events.

The main event started at the prestigious Pallazzo Mezzanotte. The venue felt the spirit of music, design and craftsmanship.

Bombay Chowpatty, Aman Ambulance sign cooperation accord

KARACHI (PR): Crescent Star Group's franchise, Bombay Chowpatty has signed a MoU with the Aman Foundation to support the Aman Ambulance network this Ramadan. For every meal bought from Bombay Chowpatty, a percentage will go towards saving lives through Aman's operations.

In addition, this collaboration aims to create awareness about Aman Ambulances and the need for life-saving ambulance services in Karachi. Currently, Aman Foundation has 60 ambulances catering to the entire city of Karachi, comprising of 20 million people.

However, there is a need for at least 200 life-saving ambulances for this many people, in order to ensure that no emergencies go unanswered.

Coca-Cola, Edhi launch Ramazan fundraising

LAHORE (PR): Following last year's exceptional response to Coca-Cola Pakistan's fund-raising campaign supporting the Edhi Foundation, the Company has once again announced their partnership with Pakistan's leading humanitarian and social welfare services organization for this Ramazan.

The 'Eidi for Edhi' campaign aims to inspire the people and evoke values of generosity and kindness for an integrated fundraising drive to be implemented nationwide.

Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager of Coca-Cola, Pakistan and Afghanistan said, "As a caring corporate citizen, Coca-Cola realized last year that it was our moral responsibility to do whatever we can to support the Foundation at a time when it was facing a decline in its own fundraising efforts.

Drawing on our core strengths, we undertook a massive communication campaign last year, with the full intention of repeating it this year, and I am pleased to announce that our campaign this year will be even bigger and more effective, drawing on all the learning of last year."

DUHS to have modern lab

KARACHI (PR): The Dow University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammed Saeed Quraishy said that Sero Biology Lab is being built in the university which will be facilitated with the most modern equipment.

This lab will be operational in the coming 3 to 6 months. While, the Chairman of Pakistan Council of Scientific Research Laboratories (PCSIR) that is beside with the Ojha Campus Dow University of Health Sciences has allowed the students of Dow University to get benefitted with their laboratories.

While speaking to the audience, he said these words as the Chief Guest at the ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of decade of the Institute of Bio Medical Sciences held at Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Hall, Ojha Campus.

Symposium on educational reforms at ZABIST

KARACHI (PR): The Department of Education at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, Karachi, hosted a symposium on Educational Reforms in Sindh.

The objective of the symposium was to create awareness about the various policy interventions and reform initiatives undertaken by the School Education and Literacy Department.

After welcome address of President SZABIST Madam Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Dr. Najmunnisa HoD Education Dept. gave the introduction of the MS/PhD Education and Leadership Management program at ZABIST.