Share:

SIALKOT-Hundreds of Sheesham and eucalyptus trees were burnt in a massive fire erupted in a big jungle near Tharo Mandi, Pasrur tehsil.

The fire engulfed the jungle badly affecting the wildlife.

Some unknown people threw some flames of fire and the fire erupted in the jungle, which engulfed the whole jungle, completely burning the hundreds of dried trees.

The fire also affected the wildlife. The firefighters extinguished the fire after four hours struggle.

3,000 SNGPL CASES PENDING

Over 3,000 cases of the SNGPL have been lying pending in the courts for the last three years in Gujranwala Division.

The cases filed in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala courts to recover Rs3.5 billion from the defaulters are still undecided.

According to SNGPL officials, 1,000 cases of SNGPL have been lying pending in the courts of local ADSJs Muhammad Waris Javaid and Jehanzeb Chatta, 568 cases in Sialkot courts, 540 in Gujrat courts, 202 cases in Mandi Bahauddin courts, 365 in Hafizabad courts and 165 in Narowal courts.

These cases were filed by the local SNGPL officials and local consumers against each other.