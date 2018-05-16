Share:

PML-N starts receiving applications from ticket aspirants

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has begun receiving the applications from the aspirants of PARTY ticket for the next elections. The aspirants for the party candidature will submit the applications at the PML-N secretariat at Model Town Lahore till May 25. The application forms can be downloaded from party website or received directly from the secretariat. The NA applicants will submit Rs50,000 fee, while the fee for PA seat ticket is Rs30,000 and Rs100,000 reserved NA and Rs 75,000 for PA seats.–Staff Reporter

City receives light rain

The City received light rain on Tuesday, providing some relief to the heat stricken people. After a hot day, strong winds started blowing in the evening that followed by scattered rain. Winds and scattered showers reduced the intensity of heat by decreasing the mercury level.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37 degree Celsius and 26C respectively. According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 3-4 day. The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at scattered places of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bannu, DI Khan, Quetta, Zhob divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.–Staff Reporter

Infomation secretary made OSD

The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred Information and Culture department secretary Jehangir Anwar Raja and posted him as OSD. Meanwhile, the additional charge of the post was assigned to Commissioner Lahore Division Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Sumbal had already served as Information secretary. During October 2017 Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal was given the additional charges of secretary information and culture when Raja Jehangir Anwar, who was working as an acting secretary information and culture and DG DGPR, was relieved of his duties. The Punjab government then again gave additional charge of the information secretary to Raja. The Lahore High Court was hearing the case against Anwar for his appointment as secretary information.–Staff Reporter

Court extends Hashmi's judicial remand

An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Asif Hashmi, former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman, involved in illegal investments and plots allotment cases, till May 29. The NAB authorities produced Asif Hashmi before Accountability Court Judge Munir Ahmad who extended the judicial remand till May 29 and ordered to produce him again on expiry of the remand term. Another accountability court also extended the judicial remand of Asif Hashmi in illegal recruitment cases till May 29. Meanwhile, Special Judge Central Muhammad Rafique adjourned hearing of bail application of Asif Hashmi in embezzlement and illegal investment cases till June 5. The court adjourned the matter after investigation officer concerned sought time for preparation. It is pertinent to mention here that Hashmi served as the ETPB chairman between 2008 and 2013. After completing his tenure, he left for Dubai. Hashmi returned to Pakistan on February 10, 2018, and the FIA arrested him from Supreme Court premises after it was revealed that he did not secure bail in some cases against him. Hashmi is not only wanted by the FIA but also by the NAB in four references regarding illegal investments of Rs 985.56 million with High Links Capital, illegal 451 plots allotment and illegal recruitment. Hashmi's custody was transferred to NAB authorities which obtained his physical remand from accountability courts but, later, on April 19, he was sent to jail on judicial remand.–APP

Siraj seeks world help agaisnt Israel

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq strongly condemning the firing of Israeli army on the innocent Palestinians has urged the world community to take notice of the brutalities of the Zionist state. In a statement here on Tuesday, Sirajul Haq said that the Israeli army firing on the Palestinians protesting against the shifting of the US embassy to Jerusalem had resulted in sixty deaths and more than two thousands injured so far. He called upon the United Nations (UN) and other world bodies to adopt immediate measures to stop this bloodshed and play their role in checking Israeli aggression. Sirajul Haq said that the world peace had been seriously threatened with the controversial shifting of the US embassy to Jerusalem. He said the Palestinians had been protesting against the Israel’s unlawful occupation of their territory for the last seventy years but the world community had been a silent spectator. The JI chief also stressed upon the Muslim countries to call an immediate meeting of the OIC and chalk out a line of action for providing immediate help to the Palestinians against the Israeli atrocities.–INP

PU approves 21 PhD synopses

The Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) has approved 21 PhD synopses. The approval was given during a meeting held under the chairpersonship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen here on Tuesday. The PU AS&RB also approved 28 evaluation reports, 21 panels of examiners, 8 extension cases and 9 miscellaneous cases.–INP

Sialkot LG reps meet governor

Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana has said that economy of the country is far better and stronger than it was five years ago. The country can be taken ahead and made progressive through collective efforts of all, the Governor said while talking to Minister for Local Bodies Mansha Ullah Butt and the delegation of Sialkot LB representatives who called on him here yesterday. The governor threw light on the importance on the local bodies system. He also appreciated the PML-N workers and the traders of Sialkot for their commitment with the party. He said the country can earn considerable foreign exchange by promoting trade of surgical instruments and the sports goods which are manufactured in Sailkot at a large scale. He told the delegation that Sialkot is being connected with other parts of the country through Motorway which will promise a thriving trade and fast economic activity in this district.–Staff Reporter

­PHC seals 3,016 more quacks' centres

During the ongoing drive against quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down 3016 centres of quacks across the province. More than 13 teams of the PHC, accompanied by officials of the district administration and police, visited different parts of all districts of the Punjab during the last two days. They checked over 6,282 treatment centres, and found 3016 being run by quacks, which were sealed immediately. It was learnt that many quacks had quit the business of quackery due to massive crackdown against them. The maximum number of quacks outlets were sealed in Lahore over 226, while the rest prominent districts included 118 in Toba Tek Singh, Rawalpindi 101, Sheikhupura 100, Faisalabad 94, Muzaffargarh 91, Sialkot 84, Layyah 79, Sargodha 78, Nankana Sahib 72, Sahiwal 68, 67 each in Bahawalnagar and Multan, Gujranwala 65, Kasur 62, Pakpattan 60 and many from other districts.–APP