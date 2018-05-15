Share:

SIALKOT-Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) resorted to unprovoked intensified shelling on border villages in Shakargarh sector of Sialkot Working Boundary in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to senior officials of the Punjab Rangers, the Indian BSF started shelling on border villages including Agor and Laisser Kalan in Sialkot Working Boundary's Shakargarh Sector at after midnight, which continued for till 4am intermittently.

This Indian shelling created panic and harassment among the local people.

However, the Punjab Rangers responded instantly and effectively, besides, making the Indian guns silent, the Punjab Rangers officials informed.

NAVY WAR COLLEGE

DELEGATION VISITS SCCI

A 91 member delegation of Pakistan Navy War College, visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

The delegates discussed in details matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting held at SCCI.

Pakistan Navy's Commandant Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi led the 91 member delegation (including 24 foreign navy officers from friendly countries).

On the occasion, the SCCI officials briefed the visitors about the achievements, targets, goals and future plans of Sialkot exporters, saying that Sialkot exporters are playing pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of $2 billion annually.

The delegates showed keen interest in a special documentary "Sialkot...City of the Progressive People" which was screened during the meeting.

The PN delegation also visited some leading industrial units in and around Sialkot city, amid tight security. The delegation witnessed various processes of manufacturing and production of sports goods and surgical instruments. They also lauded the craftsmanship of local artisans, saying that there is no doubt to say that the Sialkot exporters have great potential to explore and capture traditional and non-traditional international markets.