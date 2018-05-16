Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator Rehman Malik said on Tuesday that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Addressing a conference on “brutalities of India in Kashmir,’ Malik strongly condemned the Indian forces atrocities in Kashmir.

He said he was proud of the Pakistan People’s Party and its leadership Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the issue of Kashmir had always remained on the top of the party manifesto.

“The Pakistan People’s Party will always stand by the people of Kashmir in their legal struggle for the self-determination and freedom from the illegal confinement of India,” he said.

Senator Malik repeated his demand that Pakistan should depute the Attorney General to move against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the International Criminal Court for human rights violation and crimes against humanity carried out under his command.

The former interior minister said “from this forum, I also appeal to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the United Nations to constitute a high powered commission to visit Indian occupied Kashmir to investigate human rights violations there.”

He said that he was hurt by the silence of Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation, the UN and other international organizations and the so-called champions of human rights on the brutalities of Indian forces under PM Modi.

“I will admit with that we (Pakistanis) failed on the Kashmir issue due to our individualistic approach while the issue of Kashmir demands collective efforts, approach and wisdom,” said Malik.

He said that every inch of Muslim countries was burning but as usual, the OIC was sleeping. While condemning the Israeli aggression and mass killings of oppressed Palestine people, he said what would have been US President Donald Trump’s reaction if his own family had faced the same aggression and brutalities.

“The world community’s dual standard is exposed as they are treating the people of Palestine and Kashmir if they are not a human being,” he said. He questioned: “How many UN human rights commissions are being constituted and sent to Kashmir to investigate the Indian brutalities”?

He said earlier he had written a letter to Trump that the US discriminatory policy towards the Muslims world will create chaos among Muslims and could result in a world war.

Senator Malik read the charge sheet he had delivered to Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the occasion of Kashmir Day.

The lawmaker extended his full support to the youth of Kashmir in their struggle against Indian brutalities and said he will stand by them on every forum for their legitimate right of self-determination under UNSC resolutions.

The PPP’s leader said that Modi had increased the number of troops in Kashmir to kill and inflict wounds to peace-loving and armless innocent Kashmiris who were struggling for the right of self-determination as per resolutions of the UN.