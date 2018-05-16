Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday directed the federal government to come up with details about the newly-passed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018, observing that the matter would be decided after going through the draft.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the petition moved by rights activist Atif Sattar Arain seeking comprehensive law for the rights and welfare of the transgender. A law officer appeared before the court and said that the national assembly passed recently a law for transgender for their welfare. However, the lawyer-petitioner opposed his stance and said that the proposed legislation lacked many points he had mentioned in his petition. He said that the transgender were deprived of their basic rights and derogatory remarks are used for them. He said proper representation of the transgender in the Senate, national and provincial assemblies were a point which was still missing. He said that adequate opportunities of hajj and Umra for the transgender were another point which must be ensured in the proposed law. After hearing arguments of both sides, Justice Mirza sought details of the proposed law and adjourned further proceedings until June 29.