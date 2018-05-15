Share:

LOS ANGELES-Liam Payne’s debut solo album will be released in September.

The One Direction star performed on ‘Good Morning America’ for their Summer Concert Series live from New York’s Central Park on Tuesday, where he revealed the release date for his record.

Speaking on the show, he said: ‘’It is out on the 14th of September, I can tell you that much. ‘’I’m really happy with it, it’s come out really nice.’’

The ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker has already collaborated with J Balvin, Quavo and Zedd so far, but teased there will be more artists featured on his album.

He said: ‘’I’ve got a good mix of beautiful people on my album, which is amazing.’’ Liam - who teamed up with Rita Ora on the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack ‘For You’ - recently admitted he can’t believe how his solo career has taken off.

And Steve Mac, who has been working on Liam’s record, previously promised it will feature ‘’hit after hit’’.

The ‘Shape of You’ co-writer - who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Little Mix, as well as One Direction - said: ‘’I’ve heard a lot of his stuff and I think it’s going to be a great album. ‘’I wouldn’t say it’s a body of work that will flow, but what I like is that it’s going to be hit to hit to hit. And in my world, those are the best albums.’’ Meanwhile, Liam says that a One Direction reunion could happen in the future. The 24-year-old star - who is joined by Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson the band, who went on hiatus in 2015 - said: ‘’I’m sure there’s time for that to come back around.

And the more success we have on our own, the more success we’re going to have together in the future,’’ he said to excited cheers from the crowd. ‘’We’re like The Avengers — if you want Spiderman to sort something out, he sorts it out. But then The Hulk will go, ‘Well I’ll sort this out.’ It’s one of those things.’’