Share:

CANNES-Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan’s most beloved actresses, debuted at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet event Monday evening, adding yet another feather to her cap. The actress looked absolutely stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown, making many skip a heartbeat! A few hours back, she had tweeted about a last-minute wardrobe malfunction. “On my way you guys.. dress didn’t turn up, but it’s raining and I’m nervous but maybe it’s a sign,” she wrote. But it looks like it worked out in the end. Her elegant first look shared on social media has left us spellbound. Meanwhile, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan shared a warm moment of greeting each other and displayed bonhomie on Monday. Both the starlets walked the red carpet for cosmetics giant L’Oreal Paris, but before they stepped out, they shared a warm moment together – as seen in a photograph doing the rounds on social media. Sonam is seen planting a kiss on Mahira’s forehead. “Can’t wait to hang out with you at Cannes,” Sonam had earlier tweeted to Mahira, who has made her debut at the gala this time. For her first red carpet look here, Sonam looked radiant and resplendent in a dreamy and delicate pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga ensemble, with her hair loosely tied in a braid and accessorised with a detailed ‘parandi’. A picture of Mahira with Indian actress Sonam Kapoor also went viral on social media, where the latter is seen holding the actress close as the former smiles.