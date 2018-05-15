Share:

NANKANA SAHIB-A man slaughtered his three minor children including a son and later committed suicide allegedly in revenge for the elopement of his wife with her paramour.

The police confirmed the incident occurred in the suburbs of Shah Kot on Tuesday. Police said that the accused Sarfaraz Gujar hailing from Shah Kot areas was facing domestic problems as his wife was staying with her parents due to differences between the couple.

Sources informed that the accused was actually disturbed over the elopement of his wife with her paramour.

Sarfaraz Gujar first served some intoxicants to his three children including 11-year-old Hussain; eight-year-old Shazia and three-year-old Zainab.

When the children fell unconscious, the accused slaughtered them and then committed suicide by drinking poisonous spray.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the police registered a case of the incident. The police have launched further investigation.