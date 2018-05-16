Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Tuesday that 500 city wardens would perform duties along with traffic police on key thoroughfares of the city and other locations during Ramazan. Another 500 would be deputed at different locations in the city to help people at shopping centres, mosques and worship places during peak hours.

Focal persons should be nominated by departments operating in the city to ensure full and continuous contact among them, the mayor said. He asked KW&SB and K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and electricity to citizens during Ramazan so that they could be saved from any trouble while fasting in the holy month.

He stated this while presiding over a review meeting on traffic plan for Ramazan and other arrangements at KMC building. The meeting was attended by Chairman of DMC East Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairmen of DMC Central Syed Shakir Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner West Samiullah Khan, SSP South Traffic Abdullah Ahmed, SSP West Asif Ahmed, SSP Korangi Zulfiqar Mehar, SP Traffic Saddar Tauqir Naeem, DSP Jamshed Rahim Shah, DSP Gulberg Wajahat Hussain, representative of DIG South Shiraz Nazeer, Director Technical to Mayor S M Shakaib, Director Anti Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui, Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Director Charged Parking Abdul Khaliq and other officers.

The mayor urged the officers to ensure better flow of traffic on city roads during Ramazan by removing all hurdles and obstacles from around main and subsidiary arteries and managing the charged parking system. He said the traffic police and city warden have an important role and they must be seen on roads so that citizens could be facilitated. “This would be a great service to the city if we perform our duty honestly in this month,” he said.

The mayor told district representatives to identify the locations where city wardens are required during Ramazan. He said the busiest commercial centres and roads should be focused more. He said the charged parking department also needs to be made more functional during Ramazan.

Deployment of city wardens at various places of the city was aimed at ensuring smooth traffic during rush hours in Ramazan and to provide assistance to people in coordination with the traffic police.

Meanwhile, the mayor attended a programme as chief guest at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases in connection the World Nursing Day. On the occasion, Wasim Akhtar said all efforts will be made to establish the training institute for nursing staff. He said the Sindh government should provide funds for KIHD too like they did for NICVD. He said considerable changes will be brought in health and other departments of KMC if it gets its OZT share of Rs6 billion payable by the government of Sindh. He said all issues pertaining to nursing staff in KMC hospitals will be addressed and solved.

The mayor said, “We got these hospitals in quite deplorable condition where even oxygen was not available for patients. However, we are using all available resources to bring about improvement in these institutions which provide health care facilities to people of Karachi.

He said the KIHD was one of the main cardiac care institutions in the city and the Sindh government should therefore give grant to it so this hospital could perform even better.

He said nursing staff performs key functions in medical institutes and in order to appreciate their services for ailing humanity and encourage them “we have for the first time in the country introduced metropolitan nursing awards for better performance, which were given to nurses working in KMC, DMC and other hospitals.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, vice chairman of DMC Central Syed Shakir Ali, chairperson medical committee of city council Naheed Fatima, Director Health and Medical Services Dr Birbal and other officers with nursing staff and doctors were present on this occasion.