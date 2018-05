Share:

LAHORE - Director General of Health and Coordinator of Emergency Operations Centre Dr Munir Ahmad chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review arrangements for measles mop-up campaign in five districts.

Punjab has already issued alert in the wake increasing measles cases in Sindh and KP. More than 900,000 children will be vaccinated during measles mop-up campaign in of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala and Rajanpur.