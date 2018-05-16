Share:

Karachi - Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said the Sindh Excise Department collected Rs53,053.950 million tax in 10 months of the current fiscal year. In the same period during the last financial year, Rs47,283.537 million were collected, he said while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday.

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Directors General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and others were also present.

Briefing the meeting, director general of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control said that Rs5872.638 million were recovered at Motor Vehicles Tax, Rs40863.021 million at infrastructure cess, Rs312.489 million as professional tax, Rs174.272 million as Cotton Fee and Rs1729.495 million as Property Tax. He said, “The remaining amount was received from other sources. Rapid recovery of Property Tax advertisements have been given in leading newspapers.’

On this occasion, Chawla asked the officers to get more than hundred percent targets before the end of this financial year so that they could be able to deposit revenue in national exchequer.

He directed the officers concerned to speed up their measures for the recovery of Property Tax and perform their duties honestly.