RAHIM YAR KHAN-PTI General Secretary Jahangir Tareen has said that today the entire nation saw the real face of Nawaz Sharif who is hell-bent on ruining the whole system to hide his corruption and plunder.

Tareen was addressing a public gathering arranged by former PPP MNA Javed Iqbal Warraich and PML-N leader Ch Shafiq Channab wherein both the leader formally announced joining the PTI.

The PTI stalwart said that Nawaz Sharif is speaking the language of Modi and his supporters including the prime minister have become traitors of the motherland. He said that Imran Khan has presented a comprehensive strategy for the development of country, provision of basic facilities to the common man at their doorstep and the solution of people's problem in the party's electoral manifesto.

He expressed his hope that the PTI would win the general elections and would work for the development of Southern Punjab. "Now Thakht-e-Lahore could no more use developmental funds of Rahim Yar Khan," he pointed out. He lashed out at the Sharif brothers, saying that they are the main hurdle in the way of development of South Punjab and other deprived areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar said that people of Southern Punjab would reject Nawaz Sharif in the general elections.

Javed Warraich and Shafiq Channab assured the central leaders of PTI that after joining of the party, the PTI would win maximum seats in the district and many other politicians would soon join the party to strengthen its vote bank and organisation at gross-roots. A large number of PTI women wing, youth wing and other workers participated in the gathering in the shape of rallies. The police had made foolproof arrangements for the gathering.