islamabad-Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said on Tuesday that the number of the out of school children has dropped phenomenally and during the last five years over six million children had been enrolled in schools.

The Federal Minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of National Training Institute for Literacy and Non-Formal Education (NFE) here. He said that non-formal education has great importance as we cannot progress without paying special attention towards non-formal education in the country.

The minister congratulated the Chairperson National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Razina Alam Khan and the entire team of National Training Institute on the establishment of the National Training Institute for Literacy and Non-Formal Education. He said that establishment of the first National Training Institute for Literacy and Non-Formal Education will prove to be a milestone for literacy and non-formal education in the country.

Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said it is very positive step that we are moving towards betterment in the field of education. The Federal Minister also emphasized upon the need of establishing more adult literacy centres to cater non-formal education.

Separately, Federal Minister for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry launched a girls’ friendly toilet initiative in higher and secondary girls’ schools of Islamabad.

This is the first ever project of its kind under which well-planned and designed, girls friendly latrines are constructed in 13 schools of Islamabad with support from WaterAid and Mojaz at a cost of around Rs. 15 million.

DG FDE Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, Directors of FDE, Area Education Officers, principals and area representatives participated in the event that took place in Islamabad Model School for Girls in the premises of NIH, Chak Shahazad.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that this initiative will have a huge impact on the accessibility for female students in getting unhindered and quality education.

He said that promoting this initiative to other schools of ICT is fundamental to quality and inclusive education, and government will do from its own resources for rest of the ICT girls’ high schools. The Minister thanked the development partners for this health and sanitation initiative.