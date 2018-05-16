Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned the merciless killings and injuries to unarmed Palestinian civilian protesters by the occupying Israeli authorities.

A foreign ministry statement said the protests were a consequence of the relocation of the United States Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in opposition to the position of the United Nations and under international law.

“Pakistan calls on the United Nations and the international community to investigate and bring to end the use of force, which has resulted in causalities of innocent Palestinian civilians, including women, children and the elderly,” it said.

Pakistan, it added: “also renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

The National Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution condemning the unleashing of state terrorism by Israel against unarmed protestors in Gaza.

“The house condemns the United States’ decision to violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions and shift its embassy to Jerusalem which is presently under Israel occupation,” according to the resolution moved by Dr Shireen Mazari.

The house, according to the resolution, demands that the UNSC and the international community should take action against the massacre of Palestinians by an occupation Israel force.

SHERRY CONDEMNS ISRAELI

BRUTALITIES

Opposition leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman Tuesday strongly condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza.

In a statement issued here, she said: “It is time for us to stand with the helpless, the dispossessed and the families of the injured and killed. The deafening silence from many is deeply disturbing. I am horrified by the brutality shown by the Israeli army against unarmed protestors, including women and children. The scale and ferocity of this onslaught is unconscionable.”

At least 59 unarmed Palestinian protesters have reportedly been killed and over 2,500 were injured by Israeli army forces yesterday. The 50 day-war in 2014 claimed the lives of more than 2,000 civilians.

The senator decried the violence, saying: “This murder is a travesty of all norms of international Justice that requires serious intervention from the international community. Israel should not be allowed to kill and occupy with such flagrant impunity. Does the principle of proportionality not apply in this situation?”

She said: “History is testament to the grim reality of how the people of Palestine have suffered decades of heinous violations of their fundamental human rights while the entire world watches in different degrees of horror or indifference. It is high time for this to change and those responsible for this barbarity must be held to account”.

She assured the party’s support for the Palestinian cause. She said: “The PPP has always stood for, and will continue to stand with our Palestinian brothers. We are deeply shocked and concerned by the violence and its possible future implications for the two-state solution and the peace process in the region. We are calling on the international community and other Muslim nations to not only condemn but proactively push to stop the ethnic-cleansing of the people of Palestine on all diplomatic forums”.