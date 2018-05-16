Share:

rawalpindi - The two suspected killers of a female teacher who escaped police lock-up have been captured again, claimed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The two suspected killers were identified as Shafi Ullah and Zahoor Ul Rehman. Police have also recovered weapons from their possession, the spokesman said.

However, sources confirmed that the two suspected killers had been rearrested on May 10, 2018 during a raid but police have shown their arrest with delay of five days.

The two suspects were involved in murder of a female school teacher at Ratta Amral against whom a case was also registered with PS Ratta Amral.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kauser has constituted a special team under supervision of SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf to trace the two suspected killers who managed to escape from police lock up o Gujnmandi Police Station. The special team conducted raids in various parts of Punjab, KPK and Gilgit Baltistan and picked up some seven men and interrogated them. During investigation, the detainees pointed out the hide out of the two suspects. Acting upon, police raided at Peshawar and Tareet Murree and arrested two suspects and shifted them to police station for further investigation.

SSP Operations Muhammad Bin Ashraf appreciated the efforts of the raiding team and announced cash prizes and compensatory certificates for the team members.