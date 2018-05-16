Share:

KARACHI - An important meeting of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was held at Bilawal House on Tuesday afternoon.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari presided over the meeting. MNA Faryal Talpur, president of PPP Women Wing; Senator Sherry Rehman, leader of the Opposition in the Senate; Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, PPP Sindh Senior Vice President Manzoor Wassan, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, and PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani attended the meeting. The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation in the country, Palestinian massacre and legislation about FATA merger into KPK.

Meeting discussed the statement of Nawaz Sharif and noted that he as the Prime Minister held Pakistan diplomatically incommunicado by not appointing a full-fledged Foreign Minister for four years.

Meeting recalled that Pakistan’s strong narrative could not find space in the world capitals due to the flopped foreign policy of Nawaz Sharif and his government.

PPP meeting strongly condemned massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces and asked the international community to raise voice against the Israeli atrocities on unarmed Palestinians.

PPP leadership also directed Party’s Senators and MNAs to actively participate in the upcoming legislation for extending constitutional rights of FATA and its merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the barbaric massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces and urged the world community raise their voice to stop incessant ethnic-cleansing of the people of Palestine.

In a statement issued here, the PPP chairman said bloodshed in Palestine can unleash anger and protests not only in the Muslim country but the world over.

“International community cannot afford silence over this barbaric genocide as bloodshed will provoke more bloodshed instead of peace,” Bilawal Zardari added.