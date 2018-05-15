Share:

SAHIWAL: A man namely Falak Sher who had been serving life imprisonment was found dead in Central Jail, Sahiwal here the other day.

According to the jail sources, the condition of the prisoner became critical and he was shifted to Civil Hospital but he could not survive. The District and Sessions judge ordered an inquiry into the incident.

On the other hand, three persons, including a policeman, were injured by a youth over an engagement issue here. According to police, Asif had shot at and injured his fiancé Mehwish Erum after a quarrel with her. He was fleeing from the scene when he opened fire on a police constable Mujahid and then he shot himself. Police registered a case and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

PROTEST

The District Homeopathic Association took out a protest, headed by Dr Sher Afgan, against the health authorities for taking unnecessary actions against them. They also staged a sit-in in front of Deputy Commissioner's office. Hundreds of doctors participated in the rally. Additional Deputy Commissioner Qadeer Bajwa negotiated with the protesting doctors and assured them of a solution to their problems at which they dispersed.

Rape victim assured of justice

KASUR: Superintendent of Police (investigation) Quddus Baig visited an eight-year-old rape victim in hospital and assured her of justice here the other day.

He handed over a bouquet of flowers to her, and saying that the culprits involved in such heinous crime would be awarded an exemplary punishment. "Four suspects including Safiya Bibi, Amjad, Ajmal and Azam have been arrested and are being investigated," the SP told her, and adding that the police would go all out to bring the culprits to their logical end. He termed the girl his own daughter, and seeking cooperation from all segments of society for an end to such events.–Staff Reporter