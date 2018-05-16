Share:

The annual elections of Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA) were held at Emra Centre Tuesday.

A total of 444 voters exercised their right. From Professional Group, Mohammad Asif Butt was elected president with 326 votes, Malik Arshad senior vice president with 277 votes, Syed Moazam vice president with 250 votes, Arshad Chaudhry Finance Secretary with 288, Salim Sheikh General Secretary with 294, Muhammad Iqbal senior joint secretary with 252 and Abdul Qadir Kh joint secretary with 311 votes. The successful candidates of governing body are Jawad Malik from Geo, Hina Shehzad from Jaag, Amjad Bokhari of City 42, Ikhlaq of Lahore News, Israr Khan from Dunia News, Umair Rana Hum TV, Mansoor Butt ATV, Mian Noman Dawn, Saqib Butt Express, Rana Waheed 7 News, and Sajjad Abdullah from Express.