WAZIRABAD-PTI leaders flayed disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his irresponsible statement against the national interest and in favour of India's narrative in a recent interview.

Muhammad Ahmad Chattha addressing a press conference in his office at Wazirabad stated that Nawaz Sharif, in his recent Statement, held Pakistanis responsible for Mumbai attacks. "We condemn the statement of Nawaz Sharif that non-state actor from Pakistan went to Mumbai and killed 150 people and accused were not prosecuted accordingly," he said.

His statement has extended negative effect among the world communities, he said. Nawaz himself due to his thoughts and statements has become a threat to the security and integrity of Pakistan, he added. "People of Pakistan have to plan how to treat such a man as has disgraced them and Pakistan," he said. He added that that was time for the patriotic Pakistanis to take decision. People should reject and punish those working against the national integrity, he added. There are so many threats to economy and defence of Pakistan, he said.

PTI leader Shabbir Akram Cheema stated that Mian Sahib remained premier for four and a half years, in his third term, but he took no action against such elements. "Responsible Institutions of Pakistan should take action against his mal-statement," he said. Another PTI leader Ch Yousuf stated that Nawaz Sharif benefited India during Kargil conflict took place between Kashmiri Freedom fighters and Indian forces.