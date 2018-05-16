Share:

CAIRO - The Arab League’s Permanent Committee on Human Rights on Tuesday called on the International Criminal Court prosecutor to urgently investigate “the crimes of the Israeli occupation” against Palestinians. “Israel is an oppressive and murderous entity and its politicians and officers must be taken to the International Criminal Court,” Amjad Shamout, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement.

The ICC chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said Tuesday she would “take any action warranted” to prosecute crimes. “My staff is vigilantly following developments on the ground and recording any alleged crime that could fall within” the tribunal’s jurisdiction, she said in a statement to AFP, adding: “The violence must stop.”

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit condemned the “massacres” of Palestinians, which he said resemble “war crimes”. In a statement he called on the international community to “protect the Palestinian people, who have chosen the path of peaceful struggle and have been confronted with brutality, violence and murder”. The Arab League will hold emergency talks Wednesday to discuss what it has called Washington’s “illegal” relocation of its embassy to the disputed city.

Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians during clashes and protests on Monday over the deeply controversial opening of a US embassy in Jerusalem The Palestinian Authority joined the ICC in January 2015 signing up to the Rome Statute which underpins the world’s only permanent war crimes court.

The Palestinians asked the ICC prosecutor to investigate alleged crimes committed in the Palestinian territories in the Gaza war the previous year, and Bensouda opened her inquiry just a few days later. She recalled Tuesday that the “situation in Palestine is under preliminary investigation by my office”. “I will be watching and I will take any action warranted by my mandate under the Rome Statute,” she warned, a day after one of the bloodiest days for years in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Bensouda said she had learned with “dismay” of Monday’s death toll, which meant that since the start of the Palestinian protests on March 30 the number of reported deaths was “one hundred, with several thousand others injured.”

Iran said that Israeli officials should be tried as war criminals over the “brutal massacre” of Gazan protesters the previous day. “The killing of children, women and defenceless people of Palestine and the occupation of Palestinian lands has become the main strategy of the Zionists over the 70 years of occupation,” said foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on the ministry’s website. He called on the international community to take “immediate action” and try Israeli leaders as “war criminals in international courts”.

President Hassan Rouhani criticised the embassy move along with last week’s decision by the US to walk away from the nuclear deal with Iran. “History will judge that both of these decisions by the American government have been very wrong,” he told reporters, according to state broadcaster IRIB. “The main result of this wrong decision is Washington’s isolation in global public opinion,” he added.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani added that recent US policy decisions were undermining international institutions. “All these cases show that America intends to destroy the international institution of the United Nations,” he told parliament on Tuesday. “It is driving the international scene to a kind of security chaos,” he added.

The Saudi Arabian government on Tuesday said it opposed the US decision to relocate its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “The kingdom rejects the American administration’s decision to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem,” the council of ministers said in a state carried by state-run Saudi Press Agency. “This step represents a significant prejudice against the rights of the Palestinian people which have been guaranteed by international resolutions,” it said.

Turkey urged Islamic countries to review their ties with Israel and said it would call an extraordinary summit of the world’s main pan-Islamic body after dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border.

“Islamic countries should without fail review their relations with Israel,” Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told his ruling party in parliament. “The Islamic world should move as one, with one voice, against this massacre,” he added.

Yildirim said that Turkey had called an “extraordinary summit” of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the body. It was not immediately clear what format the meeting would take or who might attend. A Turkish foreign ministry official, who asked not to be named, said there was to be “a summit in Istanbul on Friday”.

Yildirim said that after the summit at 3:00 pm (1200 GMT) a giant rally would be held at the vast Yenikapi meeting area in Istanbul under the slogan of “Stop the Oppression” to express solidarity with the Palestinians. “This has nothing to do with party politics. This is to show solidarity, brotherhood and togetherness,” he said. “The Islamic world should move as one, with one voice, against this massacre,” added Yildirim.

Meanwhile, Britain called for an “independent investigation” into the violence on the Israel-Gaza border. “The United Kingdom supports an independent investigation into what has happened,” Alistair Burt, a minister at the Foreign Office responsible for Middle East affairs, told parliament. He called on Israel to show “greater restraint” in the use of live fire, and said that the inquiry should look into why so much was used.

Germany on Tuesday also signalled its support for an independent probe into the deadly violence on the Israel-Gaza border. “It is our view that an independent investigation commission can clarify the violent incidents and the bloody violations at the border area,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Belgium also demanded a UN inquiry and summoned Israel’s ambassador to the foreign ministry after she described all the Palestinian victims as “terrorists”.

Prime Minister Charles Michel called for an investigation into the violence in which 60 Palestinians were killed on the border with Israel as the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem. “The violence committed in the Gaza Strip yesterday is unacceptable. We call for an international inquiry led by the United Nations,” Michel said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.

The strongly worded statement said the Israeli army crackdown amounted to a “disproportionate use of force” against civilians, adding: “Firing live rounds on protesters is shameful.”

The Belgians also criticised the United States, warning that the “unilateral decision of President Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transfer the US embassy there takes us still further from peace.”

Separately the Belgian foreign ministry told AFP it summoned Israeli ambassador Simona Frankel to explain her remarks. Frankel had said on Belgian broadcaster RTBF: “I really regret the loss of each human being who died, whatever their nationality, even if they are terrorists.”

“They are all (terrorists),” Frankel said when asked to clarify. “Look at the people who take a baby toward a fence. These are not peaceful demonstrators.”

Belgium’s Reynders said: “To say that all the people who were killed were terrorists, that is beyond belief.”