LAHORE - City traffic police department on Tuesday released the traffic control and management plan with massive deployment of wardens on busy roads and crossings during the holy month of Ramazan. Chief traffic officer Rai Ejaz Ahmad told reporters that more than 2,000 traffic wardens will perform duties in the field. Also, at least two DSP-rank officers, eleven DSPs, 38 senior traffic wardens and 62 patrolling officers will oversee traffic management plan during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik in two shifts.

“A special traffic control and management plan has been designed to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on city roads,” SSP Rai Ejaz said. Similarly, traffic officers will ensure trouble-free movement of vehicles around important mosques, Ramazan bazaars, and free food outlets,” he added. While giving details of the traffic plan, the CTO said that additional traffic wardens would be deployed across the metropolis to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Sehri, Aftari and Taraveeh timings.

The chief traffic officer said that traffic wardens would also be provided at least 50 lifters to discourage the trend of wrong parking and remove hurdles and encroachment alongside the busy roads. SSP Rai Ejaz Ahmad further said that traffic wardens are also directed to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons while performing their duties in the field. “Citizens can get any further information through Rasta App, Radio FM-88.6 and helpline Rescue 15.”