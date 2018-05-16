Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Rs3 billion are being spent on enrolment, registration, payment of examination fees and cash prizes for position holders from all educational boards in Sindh.

He said this while speaking at a ceremony to distribute cash prizes to position holders of all educational boards here at the Banquet Hall of the CM House on Tuesday. The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Minister of Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Additional Chief Secretary (U&B) Mohammad Hussain Syed, Secretary for Colleges Pervez Seehar, chairman of all educational boards, educationists and parents of position holders.

The chief minister distributed cash prizes of Rs927 million to 145 position holders and 36,157 A-1 graders of all groups of matriculation and intermediate examinations of all educational boards.

There are eight educational boards, including Technical Board and Shaheed Benazirabad board, which is scheduled to start functioning from next year. Some 550,000 students are receiving higher secondary education while 750,000 are studying in secondary classes. The number of students who have obtained A-1 grades in all the boards come to 36157.

The chief minister gave a Rs300,000 cash prize to first position holder, Rs200,000 to second position holder, Rs100,000 to third position holder and Rs25,000 to each A-1 grader.

The chief minister said that when he had taken over as a chief minister he had decided to waive registration, enrolment and examination fee and also decided to give cash prizes to position holders.

“The overall enrolment, examination and registration fees cost over Rs1.76 billion to the government and he has released Rs927 million cash prizes,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that he was so much happy to see a large number of position holders and A-1 graders sitting under the roof of the CM House. “You are future of our nation and I am sure one day you would achieve excellence in different fields,” he said. He congratulated the students, their teachers and parents for receiving cash awards. “I am sure you keep it up and would also achieve highest prizes in your further educational activities,” he told the students.

The chief minister said that he was working hard to improve educational standards in the province. “One day our students, particularly of public sector educational institutes, would compete at international level,” he said. To achieve this excellence, he said, teachers, parents, boards and civil society will have to join their hands to eradicate copy culture.

Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Dahar also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the position holders and urged the A-1 graders to work hard to achieve position in their next examination. Additional Chief Secretary Hussain Syed organized the programme and congratulated the students and parents for their achievement.

The chief minister just after distribution of cash prizes to position holders took selfies with the prize recipients.