FAISALABAD-Lahore High Court Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Tuesday declared that upholding the rule of law is the only solution and remedy for across-the-board accountability. He was speaking at a conference titled "Judiciary and Parliament; Principle of Separation of Powers and Judicial Independence," organised by the Law College of Government College University Faisalabad.

Justice Qazi Amin explained that rule of law and across the board accountability of all the three organs of democracy is the only solution of all the problems the country is faced with.

The participants included Ahmed, Justice (r) Shah Khawar, Justice (r) Farrukh Gulzar, Barrister Mian Shafique Ahmed, Barrister Sheraz Gondal, Syed Zulfiqar Naqi, Member Punjab Bar Council; Asad Nisar Bhatti, Dr Usman Hameed, Dr Shahbaz Cheema, Dr Pervaiz Khan and Dr Fazal Elahi Qazi.

Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Dr Rahim Awan in his address emphasized upon drawing the basic structure of the constitution of Pakistan. GCUF Vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah addressed the conference and explained the efforts his team is making for creating energy and space for intellectual expressions.

Dr Aamir Abbas, Principal College of Law, GCUF, in his address thanked all the participants who came from different destinations and attended the conference.