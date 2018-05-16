Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly’s post-supplementary budget session was adjourned on Tuesday without completing the agenda due to lack of quorum.

The post-budget session was started 60 minutes behind schedule with Speaker Rana Iqbal in the chair.

As the question hour on specialised healthcare and primary healthcare departments, opposition staged a protest against former PM Nawaz Sharif’s remarks on Mumbai attacks, compelling the chair to adjourn the session.

Opposition Leader in the House Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on a point of order demanded resignation of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for supporting an ‘anti-state’ statement of disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif though it was rejected by the National Security Council.

The opposition parties held a protest and chanted slogans in front of the speaker’s desk, whereas the treasury members also responded in a befitting manner and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

Later, the opposition members staged a protest in front of the Assembly, demanding resignation of the PM.

Before the question hour, the Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed strongly criticised Nawaz and asked the speaker that he had already submitted a resolution on the same issue in the assembly that should be adopted while the routine proceedings of the House should be suspended.

He said that National Security Council was the most superior forum of the country, which has rejected the controversial interview of disqualified Nawaz Sharif. PM Abbasi, instead of supporting the most important and superior forum, is backing the traitor which is unfortunate, he added.