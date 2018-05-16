Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment on the appeals of the Capital administration and police officials involved in manhandling of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry in 2007 at the Constitutional Avenue Islamabad.

Acting Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed that the court inclines to clemency in contempt cases but it also keeps an eye for the future while deciding the cases.

On March 13, 2007, the police had manhandled former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry when he refused to sit in an official car and insisted to march towards the Supreme Court building to attend the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Iftikhar Ahmed, then Chief Commissioner Khalid Parvez, then Deputy Commissioner Chaudhary Muhammad Ali, then Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jameel Hashmi and other police officials were involved in the incident.

A five-member larger bench headed by acting chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing of the cases. Khalid Ranjha, representing former IGP Iftikhar, informed the bench that his client had tendered an unconditional apology and left himself at the mercy of the court. He added that his client had been seeking an apology at every hearing of the case.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, member of the bench, observed that even if the apology of a person is bona fide it would still be the court’s discretion to discharge contempt proceedings or not. Acting Chief Justice Khosa supplemented that it is the discretion of the court to discharge proceedings of contempt.

He also questioned as to what are the circumstances that this court is satisfied whether the apology is bona fide. Justice Gulzar Ahmed, another member of the bench, questioned if the court is bound to discharge every person whose apology is bona fide.

Ranjha responded that his client had admitted and then sought mercy of the court by tendering an apology in the first hearing.

Acting Chief Justice Khosa told Ranjha that at one side the apology is tendered and on the other hand the act is being justified.

He further observed that if an officer of the public office feels remorse, he resigns and this is called remorse. But if after a month, he observed, the court calls the accused and after which he tenders apology then it is not the remorse but just a ploy to get rid of the contempt proceedings. Ranjha contended that his client had been an honest man and there was no complaint from anyone against him and he had meritorious performance, adding in fact his client had ordered for inquiry but the suo motu notice was taken.

Acting chief justice also questioned if there is any fact given as to why the then chief justice was stopped, who ordered for mishandling, adding that police were present to stop miscreants and not the then chief justice.

He further observed that somebody must have ordered the constables.

Justice Ahmed observed that the incident was happened to the CJP further questioning how situation would be reversed.

During the hearing, Acting Chief Justice Khosa further noted that seemingly the accused even had not read the statement of apology and there were spelling mistakes. He also pointed out the word career was written as carrier.

Counsel Sardar Aslam, representing former chief commissioner Khalid Pervez, asked the court to keep in mind its second order in the Nehal Hashmi contempt case and do the same with his client.

Justice Saeed remarked that Hashmi was jailed for his offence questioning if his client was ready to accept that sentence for his client.

Law officer Sajid Ilyas Bhatti informed the bench that it was the court discretion to punish or discharge the contempt proceedings.

Earlier on April 24, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had directed counsel Sheikh Ehsanud Din to ask former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry whether he was willing to pardon the contemnors.

The former chief justice through Din had responded that it was not a personal issue but about the sanctity of the institution. He had also said that it was the court discretion as to how to deal the case.