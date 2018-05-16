Share:

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Mohammed Saeed Quraishy has said that Sero Biology Lab is being built at the university which will be facilitated with the most modern equipment.

This lab will be operational in the coming 3 to 6 months. The chairman of the Pakistan Council of Scientific Research Laboratories (PCSIR) has allowed students of Dow University to benefit from their laboratories. Speaking to the audience, he said these words as chief guest at the ceremony to celebrate accomplishments of the Institute of Bio Medical Sciences at Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Hall, Ojha Campus.