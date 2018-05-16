Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PTI ruined the KP while the historic city of Peshawar has been badly defaced.

In his telephonic address to a meeting at Butgram district of KP Tuesday, Shehbaz said: “The promises made with the nation by Imran Niazi have proved false. Earlier, Khan Sahib announced that he will not develop Jangla Bus in Peshawar but later, he dreamt of starting this project in his deep slumber. Khan Sahib has started metro bus project in Peshawar which he always used to call as Jangla bus. This Jangla bus could not run in Peshawar as the constitutional tenure of the government is about to an end, now.”

Shehbaz was scheduled to address the public meeting at Butgram but he could not reach there because of bad weather.

“The PTI government has not solved public problems in KP but has wasted their time. The KP has left back after the passage of five years as new projects have not started. Imran Khan Niazi promised five years ago that he would produce thousands of megawatts. He even claimed that ample electricity will be produced to provide it to the whole of KP province and the country as well. However, electricity generation projects of just 74 megawatt electricity have been set up after the passage of five years.” He vowed to develop KP if his party elected to power for another term

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Shaikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Sufi Sarwar. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.