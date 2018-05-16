Share:

Karachi - The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday continued debate on the budget 2018-19.

Nine lawmakers, including eight from opposition parties, spoke on the proposals put forward by the provincial government led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

As usual, the provincial assembly session started almost two hours behind the time and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani chaired the proceedings.

Speaking on the budget, former MQM-P lawmaker Sumeta Afzal, who defected to PSP, demanded an inquiry into corruption of the incumbent government in funds allocated under community development.

“The government should tell as to where have these funds gone,” she asked for explanation from the provincial government. She said that despite increase in funds for solid waste management board, the garbage lifting situation in the city had not improved.

MQM-P lawmaker Sabir Qaimkhani said the incumbent government failed to improve the situation in last 10 years and it seems that they would need 10 more years to improve.

“The budget figures had increased up to trillions but the opposition lawmakers are still neglected for development in their constituencies,” he complained, and added that only ministers and those affiliated with the government are enjoying the money of the provincial exchequer. “Agriculture, health and education sectors are totally neglected in the budget,” he said, adding that the government broke all records of corruption in the province. He blamed the government for widening the gap between urban and rural areas in the province during its tenure.

PML-F lawmaker Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said that the incumbent government had presented a budget with all time high provincial deficit and no money was spent on development in nine departments during three quarters of the ongoing financial year.

Speaking on education standards in the province, she said that the government claimed about making comprehensive and Cambridge schools in the province but they were still unable to end copy culture from the province.

“Sindh has become a graveyard of incomplete projects,” she claimed and added that the budget claims of completing projects but what about their completion, including projects for construction of cadet colleges in parts of the province.

The government failed to propagate the Sindhi language in the province. “On one hand, we are celebrating inauguration of Sindh website from US consulate and on the other the provincial government failed to form assembly website in Sindhi language during its tenure.

The only treasury bench MPA who spoke on the day was PPP MPA Khurshid Junejo, who applauded the government for presenting the tax free budget but said that the province was lacking economy wise and its irrigation system was completely destroyed and needs overhaul. He stressed the need for eliminating copy culture from the province and said the education system needs more attention to completely overhaul it.

PTI lawmaker Samar Ali Khan said that elected representatives failed to resolve issues. He said the problems faced by people before the last elections were still present today.

The PPP raised the slogan of food, shelter and clothes for masses but it was not materialized on ground, he said. He claimed that Education Minister Jam Mehtab promised to make toilets in his constituency but later refused saying that former president Asif Zardari’s sister had turned down this request.

MQM-P defector and PSP leader Sheeraz Waheed said that a party is carrying out corruption in federal government (PML-N) while the other is doing the same in the province [Sindh].

“Ministers had tried to smuggle billions through boats and model Ayan Ali is also accused of taking billion out of the country,” he said, adding that the government was run in the province through non-elected embers, a referring to top PPP leadership.

He said that claims of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about development in the province are against the ground realities and hospitals.