Islamabad - The Foreign Office has succeeded in getting career diplomats of the Foreign Service posted as ambassadors to important stations.

The prime minister has approved appointments of career ambassadors to Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

According to reliable sources, necessary concurrence of these foreign governments has also been received.

Additional Secretary Babar Amin has been posted to Australia, Director General Mansoor Ahmad Khan to Austria, Director General SaqlainSyedah to Bangladesh, Director General Kazi Imtiaz to Kazakhstan, Additional Secretary Zaheer Janjua to New Zealand and Additional Secretary/Chief of Protocol Sahibzada Ahmad Khan to the United Kingdom.