Bernal wins Tour of California second stage

LOS ANGELES - Colombian rider Egan Bernal of Team Sky surged late in the final climb to win Monday's second stage of the Tour of California cycling race, seizing the overall lead. The 21-year-old from Bogota captured his fourth win of the year, taking the 157km stage in 4 hours 14 minutes, giving him an overall top time of 7:16:13. "In the final 2 km I attacked it and I arrived alone," Bernal said. "The last part was the most important part. We tried to do it the most hardest possible. "When I attacked I just did my pace. I needed to take control of the climb. I looked back and it was good. "The team did such a great job. I'm happy to be on this great team." Poland's Rafal Majka (Bora) was second, 21 second back, with Britain's Adam Yates (Mitchelton) third, another four seconds adrift.–AFP

Pollen allergies force Absalon to retire

PARIS - France's double Olympic mountain bike champion Julien Absalon announced his retirement from the sport on Monday citing his allergy to pollen. A five-time world champion, Absalon also won Olympic gold in mountain biking's cross country discipline at Beijing (2008) and London (2012). Absalon launched his own team, Absolute Absalon earlier this season. But he said allergies to pollen had played a major role in his decision. "I've been suffering from allergies to pollen in the south of France for the past three years, mostly at the start of the season," Absalon told the L'Equipe.fr website. "The doctor told me it would only get worse." Absalon is also allergic to pollen in the north of Europe, a condition that leaves him "struggling to breathe" and "with a taste of blood in my windpipe".–AFP

Loew extends contract as Germany coach

DORTMUND - Joachim Loew has extended his contract as Germany head coach until 2022, the German FA (DFB) announced on Tuesday. In the post since 2006, Loew, 58, who steered Germany to their 2014 World Cup triumph, has signed a two-year extension to take him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Reinhard Grindel, the president of the DFB, confirmed the news at the announcement of Germany's World Cup squad for the Russia 2018 finals and also revealed Oliver Bierhoff, the national team's director, has extended until 2024. "We want to thank you for the trust placed in us, which is also an obligation to establish ourselves amongst the best in the world," said Loew directly to Grindel. "I personally enjoy working with so many inspiring people." Loew had a contract until the Euro 2020 finals.–AFP

Pakistan taekwondo team off to Nepal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan taekwondo team will leave for Kathmandu today (Wednesday) to feature in the 2nd Kathmandu International Taekwondo Championship 2018, commencing from tomorrow (Thursday) at National Sports Council, Tripureshwor, Kathmandu, Nepal. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) president Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja said Pakistan team comprises Alamgir Ali, M Waqar, Rafi Ullah and Adnan Maqsood. The event is being organised by United Taekwondo Dojang under the patronage of Nepal Taekwondo Federation. “The main aim of sending players for this event is to provide them maximum exposure, so that they may do well against top professionals in international events. It will also help them prepare well for upcoming major international events like Asian Games,” Wasim concluded.–Staff Reporter

BASTIA: Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane (L) vies with Lisandru Olmeta (R) during the charity match organised by French football player Pascal Olmeta for his association "Un Sourire Un espoir pour la Vie" (A Smile, Hope for Life).–AFP