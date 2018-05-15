Share:

BAHAWALPUR: A group of students from Sadiq Public School, Bahawalpur visited Bahawalpur Garrison and spent a day with Pakistan Army here the other day. The programme was specifically organised to enlighten students on the routine functioning of army and its organisation. The day-long programme started with wreath laying ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to army martyrs. Visitors were demonstrated combat worthiness of troops through a display of military equipment and motivational documentary show about Pakistan Armed Forces.



The students visited a field formation and had an informal interaction with the troops and enjoyed tank ride in the end. The students and their teachers thanked Pakistan Army for this lifetime experience.