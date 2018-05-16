Share:

KARACHI - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three suspects involved in bank robberies and other crimes in the city.

Also, the Rangers claimed to have arrested eight more suspects during ongoing targeted raids in parts of the metropolis.

The arrests were made during separate raids in Defence Housing Authority and Docks localities. According to SIU officials, accused Sarfaraz was arrested during a raid in Defence locality, who had joined a private security guard’s company in 2013 with the intentions to rob a bank and assisted his comrades to commit a bank robbery at a branch of a private bank in Khayaban-e-Ittehad.