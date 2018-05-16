Share:

ISLAMABAD - Law enforcement agencies on Tuesday arrested three terrorists and seized a huge cache of weapons during multiple operations conducted in Punjab and Balochistan, the military said.

An army statement said that paramilitary force Rangers carried out an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ghazi Khan and apprehended three terrorists while recovering a large number of weapons and ammunition.

The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location and are currently being interrogated, said local media.

Security forces also conducted operations on suspected terrorists’ hideouts in the Toba Nokhani, Dera Murad Jamali, Uch, Sanjsila, Chabdar areas of Balochistan, a statement from the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

They have recovered arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, communication equipment and detonators, from the hideouts in Balochistan province, the ISPR said.