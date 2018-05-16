Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildrim on Tuesday invited Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to participate in an extraordinary session of the OIC convened by Turkey on May 18 to discuss the fresh spate of violence and massacre of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

Turkish PM telephoned to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and extended invitation for the extraordinary session of the OIC called on the request of Turkey on May 18 to discuss the massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces and to devise a joint strategy to exert international pressure on Israel to stop these brutal acts.

Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi condemned the Israeli forces action in the harshest terms and reiterated Islamabad’s solidarity and firm support for the peaceful struggle of the people of Palestine for their homeland. Appreciating the initiative taken by Turkey on this vital issue facing Muslim Ummah, Prime Minister thanked his Turkish counterpart for inviting him to attend this very important event and confirmed his participation in the OIC extraordinary session.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced that May 18 would be marked as solidarity day with Palestinian Muslims at an official level just to show their Palestinian brothers that Pakistan as a nation stands with them in this time of trial. Besides bringing out rallies and demonstrations in favour of Palestinian Muslims, struggling for their just right to secure their homeland, special prayers would also be offered for them across the country.