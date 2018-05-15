Share:

GUJRAT-Renowned columnists and media persons attending a seminar here at Gujrat Press Club on Tuesday vowed to support the higher education cause and help reverse the local brain-drain by joining forces with the University of Gujrat (UoG) for the benefit of the country.

"We are living in an age of technological innovation. We need to encourage and nurture innovative, creative minds. I must say we are lucky to have been blessed with the requisite support from the local businessmen as well as the media whose interest in the UoG and its various initiatives has been growing tremendously during its journey of success," said UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum, who was the chief guest at the seminar titled "Higher Education Uplift and Media".

Underscoring a positive role of media in advancing the cause of higher education, Dr Zia said that the national dream of sustainable development cannot be achieved without the media sincerely and actively fulfilling its responsibilities. He also gave an account of the varsity's remarkable achievements drawing great applause from the journalist community.

Gujrat Press Club President Raja Taimor Tariq was in the host's chair while renowned local businessmen and media personalities including Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami Gujrat Dr Tariq Saleem, Wahid Zaman Doga, Javed Butt, Alhaj Amjad Farooq, Abdul Sattar Mirza, Mian Muhammad Ijaz, UoG Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid were among the guests of honour.

Raja Taimor Tariq assured the VC that the media will be putting their best foot forward in all UoG initiatives to help achieve the higher education goals.

Dr Tariq Saleem expressed the hope that an educational renaissance could bring back the glory of the Muslim past. Sheikh Rashid paid a glorious tribute to local journalists for their sincere and positive professional approach. Former Press Club president Abdul Sattar Mirza, Javed Butt, Chairman CPLC Alhaj Amjad Farooq, and Secretary Gujrat Gymkhana Wahid Zaman Doga also spoke on the occasion.