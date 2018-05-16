Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Women’s Development Irum Khalid on Tuesday inaugurated women’s helpline service 1094 at Directorate of Women Development and wished it success.

She said, “We will help women to our level best.” I have realized, “I am very glad that in our tenure Women Development Department has got special popularity and we have done a lot for the development and empowerment in Sindh. In previous government’s time no one knew about this department.”

Secretary for Women Development Haroon Ahmed Khan in his address welcomed the chief guest and all guests. He said women are pillars of the society and the department will encourage participation of women in all fields of life for betterment of women in Sindh. He ensured the cooperation of the department with all the government stakeholders and relevant organizations to run the women’s helpline. On this occasion, Secretary for Social Welfare Aliya Shahid congratulated the Women Development Department, especially Irum Khalid, for her continuous efforts to launch the helpline for women. She said that work was in progress on a helpline for child protection at the Social Welfare Department.

She said it was a challenge to run a helpline. She wished the Women Development Department success in implementation of helpline and emphasized cooperation between both departments. The Director for Women’s Development said closing words with vote of thanks.